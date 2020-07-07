The web server that hosts BlueLeaks has been seized by the German authorities. The website was publishing stolen documents from US police departments and hosted almost 300 GB of data about US police forces. The files were published in June by an activist group called Distributed Denial of Secrets, or DDoSecrets for short. The website was active since June 19 and published over one million files. Scanned documents, videos, emails, audio files, training materials, private law enforcement alerts, and more were included in the published files.

296 GB of data, over one million files

DDoSecrets claims that the files were received from the Anonymous hacker collective. These data might have been stolen from a web hosting company that US law enforcement agencies are working with. Twitter also banned the DDoSecrets’ twitter account permanently. US officials didn’t make any statement about an official investigation about the data breach. Emma Best, investigative journalist announced the server seizure on Twitter: