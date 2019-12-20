BotRx released the availability of BotRx DeTx in the WordPress Plugin Directory. It provides to see all bots attempting to access their websites in order to safeguard from automated attacks.

BotRx, a web application security company that helps businesses defend against bot threats and improve operational effectiveness introduced BotRx DeTx Plugin for WordPress to monitor network data and traffic patterns for identifying what assets they are targeting. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and correlate threats.

Identifying bots by geography

This free BotRx DeTx Plugin for WordPress expands the currently available security functions to protect the most attacked website features, including forms and login pages. Particularly, it identifies bots, including web crawlers, automatic tools, and headless browsers by city and country, detects malicious actors.

“Given that a third of the internet is built on WordPress, our team at BotRx thought it was imperative to provide a free resource to uncover the bots attacking those websites,” said Ming Xu, Co-Founder of BotRx.

“Delivering BotRx DeTx to the WordPress Plugin Directory was a huge step towards stopping the growing threat of automated attacks. Since DeTx uses global threat intelligence, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, we are able to detect bots that other security plugins miss,”

he added.

For installing BotRx DeTx in the WordPress Plugin Directory, WordPress 4.4.1+, PHP 5.6.19+, MySQL 5.5.47+, at least 40 MB of free webspace and 5 MB of free DB space and 32 Mb of free PHP memory for the tracker are the requirements.

