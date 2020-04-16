Bridgecrew announced that the company has raised a total of $18 million in one year. The Bridgecrew Cloud platform automates security engineering, allowing teams to identify and automatically fix misconfigurations in run-time and build-time. Bridgecrew is also making it easier to work closely with development and operations teams to securely grow from initial migration through day-to-day management. Bridgecrew monitors cloud infrastructures and offers a variety of methods for remediating and managing incidents.
Bridgecrew offers:
- Visibility: Detect all misconfigurations within your cloud. Bridgecrew constantly monitors your environment, alerting on any violations to ensure you can maintain consistent enforcement of security and compliance best practices.
- Remediations: Provides fixes through your command line; existing development platforms, including CI/CD tools, such as GitHub or CircleCl; ticketing systems, such as Jira; or your cloud providers’ consoles.
- ★ Code to automate the remediation in runtime: Provides the playbooks you need, all delivered as code, to take care of misconfigurations in your AWS environment (GCP & Azure are coming soon)
- ★ Code to automate fixes in build-time: Scans IaC templates (Terraform and CloudFormation) in your CI/CD to detect potential security risks before they are ever deployed intro production and provide a quick fix to remediate them
- Quick deployment: As a SaaS solution, the Bridgecrew platform can be set up in minutes.
Idan Tendler, CEO and co-founder of Bridgecrew said,
“As organizations move more and more IT services and software to the cloud and adopt faster, more decentralized development techniques, such as infrastructure-as-code (IaC), they need to maintain the security of those deployments. Enforcing encryption, least privileges and logging, they now have to be embedded within all the services and applications built for that environment. If not, all this code that is being quickly created will leave security behind, and across platforms that make it easy for errors, bugs, and misconfigurations to creep in.
Security is no longer in the hands of traditional security teams, but rather the responsibility of developers who are building and maintaining all these cloud environments. As a result, it’s becoming a code problem as well as an opportunity.”
