Bridgecrew announced that the company has raised a total of $18 million in one year. The Bridgecrew Cloud platform automates security engineering, allowing teams to identify and automatically fix misconfigurations in run-time and build-time. Bridgecrew is also making it easier to work closely with development and operations teams to securely grow from initial migration through day-to-day management. Bridgecrew monitors cloud infrastructures and offers a variety of methods for remediating and managing incidents.

Bridgecrew offers:

Visibility: Detect all misconfigurations within your cloud. Bridgecrew constantly monitors your environment, alerting on any violations to ensure you can maintain consistent enforcement of security and compliance best practices.

Remediations: Provides fixes through your command line; existing development platforms, including CI/CD tools, such as GitHub or CircleCl; ticketing systems, such as Jira; or your cloud providers’ consoles.

★ Code to automate the remediation in runtime: Provides the playbooks you need, all delivered as code, to take care of misconfigurations in your AWS environment (GCP & Azure are coming soon)

★ Code to automate fixes in build-time: Scans IaC templates (Terraform and CloudFormation) in your CI/CD to detect potential security risks before they are ever deployed intro production and provide a quick fix to remediate them

Quick deployment: As a SaaS solution, the Bridgecrew platform can be set up in minutes.

Idan Tendler, CEO and co-founder of Bridgecrew said,