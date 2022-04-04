City of London Police arrested seven suspects aged between 16 and 21 last week for their alleged connections to data extortion group, Lapsus$. While all the individuals had been released under investigation, two of the seven teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were charged for their alleged connections to the Lapsus$ gang. One of the suspects was also charged with performing a function to secure unauthorized access to a program.

“Unauthorized access to a computer”

Since the suspects are juveniles, the identification of the name, address, school, or any matter likely to identify the individual is currently not allowed. Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan, from the City of London Police, said:

« The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation into members of a hacking group. Two teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged in connection with this investigation and remain in police custody. Both teenagers have been charged with: three counts of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data; one count of fraud by false representation and one count of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data. The 16-year-old has also been charged with one count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorized access to a program. »

The notorious hacking group started its hacking spree in December of 2021. In a short period of time, the group managed to steal data from NVIDIA, Samsung, Ubisoft, LG, Microsoft, and Okta. The gang is publishing their actions on a Telegram group that currently has almost 60,000 followers.