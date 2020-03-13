BT Security Advisory Services will be led by Tris Morgan. With approximately 300 members of specialist staff, the company offers strategic security guidance and solutions to organizations across the globe. BT Security team, which protects BT against 125,000 cyber-attacks per month and provides security solutions, will support the Security Advisory Services staff.
Four key categories
The practice will help organizations at all stages of their security journey to assess and test their defenses, and select the solutions that match their security needs. The services provided will be grouped into four key categories: cyber threat, zero trust, governance, risk & compliance, and cloud security. Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security said,
“The creation of the Advisory Services practice is the next step in BT Security’s strategy. It recognizes that the optimal way to safeguard any organization is through a continual and strategic evolution of their security posture. Tris brings a wealth of experience of providing advanced cyber solutions and guidance to both the public and private sector, making him ideally placed to provide the strategic direction that organizations are looking for.”
