BT Security Advisory Services will be led by Tris Morgan. With approximately 300 members of specialist staff, the company offers strategic security guidance and solutions to organizations across the globe. BT Security team, which protects BT against 125,000 cyber-attacks per month and provides security solutions, will support the Security Advisory Services staff.

Four key categories

The practice will help organizations at all stages of their security journey to assess and test their defenses, and select the solutions that match their security needs. The services provided will be grouped into four key categories: cyber threat, zero trust, governance, risk & compliance, and cloud security. Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security said,