The Central Bank of Austria is deploying ADVA’s FSP 3000 for its data center interconnect (DCI) network over dark fiber. With this new network, The Central Bank of Austria can transport up to 200 Gbps on a single wavelength. It also supports a wide range of services on one platform, including 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100 Gbps Ethernet as well as 8, 16 and 32 Gbps Fibre Channel.

Fast, agile and robust disaster recovery

Austria’s most sensitive financial data is now being encrypted at the lowest network layer, guaranteeing resilient protection with none of the latency.

Daniela Karanitsch, head of IT operations, Central Bank of Austria, said,

“Our customers demand world-class services with unbeatable security and availability. That’s why we’re committed to harnessing the most innovative technology on the market. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 and secured by ConnectGuard Optical encryption, our new DCI network supports the fastest, most advanced SAN connectivity available, ensuring mission-critical data is always accessible and fully protected. This flexible, high-capacity solution empowers us to tackle huge increases in data demand while also making significant savings on rack space and power consumption.”

According to ADVA, its FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical was the first encryption solution on the market to support Fibre Channel speeds up to 32 Gbps.

Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA, said,