CenturyLink aims to protect network traffic and blocking security threats with the launch of CenturyLink Rapid Threat Defense.

CenturyLink Rapid Threat Defense helps enterprises automate threat detection and response. The threat detection and response capability is developed by CenturyLink’s Black Lotus Labs. Rapid Threat Defense is available via Adaptive Threat Intelligence and Adaptive Network Security, CenturyLink’s cloud-delivered firewall platform, after its launch. Rapid Threat Defense will be integrated with Managed Premises Firewalls and Secure SD-WAN later this year.

Rapid Threat Defense advantages:

Customer-controlled: With Rapid Threat Defense, customers set policies based on threat criteria they specify, allowing for actions such as automatically blocking a malicious IP address at the firewall or blocking a malicious domain through DNS (Domain Naming Services), even blacklisting a malicious domain altogether.

Reduced Workload: Rapid Threat Defense eliminates the “resource vortex” by reducing the workload imposed on security incident responders and analysts to detect and respond to daily threats.

Seamless: Rapid Threat Defense offers a seamless security experience for customers struggling to integrate disparate security systems.

Chris Smith, CenturyLink vice president of Global Security Services said,