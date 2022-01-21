Cyber security solutions provider, Check Point Software announced that the company is extending its Check Point Quantum portfolio with Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls. Quantum Lightspeed performance allows fast data center security:

5 times better firewall throughput – Up to 3 Tbps per system / 800 Gbps per single gateway

10 times faster – Ultra-low latency at 3 microseconds

20 times better price-performance than competing solutions

Designed for data centers

With NVIDIA’s ASIC technology, Check Point’s new solution offers breakthrough firewall performance, allowing enterprises to support elephant flows and securely transfer terabytes of data in minutes instead of hours. It also enables financial institutions to process millions of hi-frequency trades with microsecond latency securely, and any business can provide fast access for remote users and support high-growth businesses.

The modern data centers are evolving to a hybrid architecture, with both on-premises and cloud operations to support SaaS applications. With network traffic at least doubling every three years, organizations are challenged with delivering hyper-fast data center security at the speed of the network. Dr. Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer of Check Point said,

« As more enterprises rely on their hybrid data centers to conduct business transactions, they need to implement a solution with network security speed. Our goal was to design a solution that would work in the most demanding data centers which require high-security throughput, low latency, and can expand on-demand to support rapid growth. Check Point Quantum Lightspeed hyper-fast firewalls deliver line-rate firewall performance at the speed of the network, setting a new standard in cybersecurity performance. »

