Didi Global Inc was fined 8.026 billion yuan (US$1.18 billion) because the company has been ignoring data security laws.

China’s cybersecurity regulator stated that Didi Global Inc was fined 8.026 billion yuan (US$1.18 billion) as a result of the company’s breaching data security laws. The investigations indicate full evidence of infringement of the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law in China.

Passengers’ facial recognition was collected

China’s state-run newspaper China Daily published the news revealing that Didi illegally stored up users’ personal information including a pile of 107 million pieces of passengers’ facial recognition information. Didi collected users’ personal information such as ages and occupations, photos, and short messages as well. Cheng Wei, CEO of Didi, and Liu Qing, president of Didi, were also charged with one million yuan each as per related laws and regulations alongside the company itself.

Last year, the Cyberspace Administration of China launched a cybersecurity review on Didi’s activities right after the company made its entrance on the New York Stock Exchange. After that, the app stores were ordered to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi. Additionally, Didi was notified to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. Didi Global’s journey as a U.S listed company was short-lived due to Chinese regulators pushing ahead with their investigations. The company was delisted from the New York stock exchange and then pursued a listing in Hong Kong.

Didi published a statement on its Weibo account acknowledging the CAC’s decision and will act per the fine order and other requirements. The company also informed that it would run a full-scale self-investigation, determined to collaborate with the regulator of China’s cybersecurity.