Global technology and security provider, Thales announced the CipherTrust Data Security Platform Community Edition. The new solution enables DevSecOps to deploy data protection controls into multi-cloud applications in minutes. The Community Edition of one of the most broadly deployed encryption and key management solution for data protection focuses on allowing developers and DevSecOps teams to evaluate and integrate the solution into their workflows and build pipelines.

CipherTrust Data Security Platform

In the new solution, the company reduced the friction required to implement data protection technology. It also provides an easier way for companies to scale from development to production. Starting with the CipherTrust Platform Community Edition enables the seamlessly implementing of an enterprise-grade solution when it is ready to scale or go into production to the CipherTrust Enterprise platform. It includes a free version of CipherTrust Manager, two CipherTrust connectors, CipherTrust Transparent Encryption for Kubernetes, and CipherTrust Data Protection Gateway.

The Community Edition enables developers to centralize key management and encryption policies across multi-cloud environments. DevSecOps teams will also be able to rapidly protect data in legacy and cloud-native applications by implementing and rolling out security enhancements. Community edition allows teams to protect the data in RESTful calls and containerized applications in Kubernetes environments without modifying. Todd Moore, vice president of encryption products at Thales said,

« Organisations are becoming increasingly aware of the need to implement zero trust solutions within their security strategies. Similarly, DevSecOps teams demand that security practices be automated and integrated into each application development cycle stage to mitigate digital transformation risks. Thales is now offering a free-forever version of its CipherTrust Data Security Platform to give end users the tools to deploy data protection controls into multi-cloud applications in minutes, removing the complexity from implementing data security and accelerating time to compliance. »