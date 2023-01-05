CircleCI is a platform that helps developers release code quickly and automates builds. Recently, CircleCI found that there were security issues with their platform.

CircleCI says it is confident that no unauthorized actors are currently active in its systems, but also recommends that all users rotate any secrets stored in it.

The company apologizes to its users and plans to share more details in the coming days after completing the investigation.

Rotate your secrets for your security

CircleCI was compromised on December 21st, which means their “reliability update” release was on the same day it got compromised.

CircleCI Security Alert [4 Jan. 2023] We strongly recommend all CircleCI customers rotate secrets stored on our system. Read more: https://t.co/fiB4PSXbiH pic.twitter.com/cewxH1Dd8e — CircleCI (@CircleCI) January 5, 2023

In 2022, we covered a GitHub-published advisory about a phishing campaign because the attackers were sending emails to GitHub users that impersonate the CircleCI platform.