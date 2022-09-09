CISA announced that 12 new vulnerabilities that are under attack are added to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.

Some of the new vulnerabilities are being targeted by DeadBolt ransomware and Moobot botnet attacks.

CISA has added 12 vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, that are being exploited by threat actors. These vulnerabilities pose a significant risk to the federal enterprise. Binding Operational Directive 22-01 requires FCEB agencies to remediate identified vulnerabilities by the due date. BOD 22-01 only applies to FCEB agencies, but CISA urges all organizations to reduce their exposure to cyberattacks by prioritizing timely remediation of Catalog vulnerabilities.

Under attack

Some of the new vulnerabilities added to the list are Google Chrome‘s zero-day vulnerability, which was patched on September 2 with an emergency security update. The vulnerability is being tracked as CVE-2022-3075.

Another vulnerability was found in QNAP NAS devices. The vulnerability was found in the Photo Station solution and tracked as CVE-2022-27593. Threat actors are targeting this vulnerability with widespread DeadBolt ransomware attacks.

Also, two D-Link vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2022-28958 and CVE-2022-26258 are being targeted with the Moobot botnet. Hackers are trying to gain remote code execution to take over vulnerable devices. The federal agencies should apply the patch for these vulnerabilities until September 29. CISA also said,

« Although BOD 22-01 only applies to FCEB agencies, CISA strongly urges all organizations to reduce their exposure to cyberattacks by prioritizing timely remediation of Catalog vulnerabilities as part of their vulnerability management practice. CISA will continue to add vulnerabilities to the Catalog that meet the specified criteria. »