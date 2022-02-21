Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the United States is constantly providing necessary information to organizations and companies regarding ongoing threats and how to defend against them. The agency is now sharing a list of free security tools related to different phases of a cyber attack: reducing the risk, intrusion detection, responding to intrusion, and improving resilience.

A list of free security tools

Before the list, CISA provides some advice about foundational measures for cybersecurity. CISA wants organizations to check their Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog to fix the known security flaws in software. Multifactor authentication is also needed, where it is possible.

The long list consists of free security tools from big tech companies and open-source

The agency also adds a small list of steps to be taken immediately: stop using end-of-life products, replace products that use a default, known, or unchangeable password, and adopt multifactor authentication, mentioned again. The agency also asks for signing up for Cyber Hygiene Vulnerability Scanning program. With this program, CISA performs vulnerability scans and delivers weekly reports.

CISA has its own tools as well

CISA’s full list of cybersecurity tools begins with the ones that aim to reduce the risks. The list contains lots of tools from Cisco, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Google, and open-source ones and they indicate the skill level required for that tool. In the list, there are also CISA’s own tools such as publication feeds, web application scanning, phishing campaign assessment, and more.

The second list is focused on detecting an intrusion. It also has some tools from Microsoft, Google, and open-source software as well as Secureworks and Mandiant. The third list is for ensuring the preparation to respond to a potential intrusion. Lastly, CISA added tools from Microsoft and Google that aims to maximize organizations’ resilience. You can find the full list with the descriptions, required skill levels, and the links by following the link below.

Click here to see CISA’s free security tools list