CISA has made a warning regarding the vulnerability that exists on Pano Alto Networks devices that uses PAN-OS software.

The vulnerability emerged in the middle of this month; it has a severity score of 8.6 which translates into “high severity” vulnerability.

Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies must apply Palo Alto Networks’ patches to their devices until September 12.

In the middle of August 2022, we shared the news about a vulnerability that exists in Palo Alto Networks’ devices. The vulnerability has a severity score of 8.6 and can be tracked by CVE-2022-0028. It allows threat actors to conduct reflected and amplified TCP denial-of-service (RDoS) attacks.

Actively exploited

The vulnerability had made its way into the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog. CISA states that the vulnerability is currently under active exploitation. The vulnerability requires some specific settings in PAN-OS software by Palo Alto Networks, which can be seen below:

The security policy on the firewall that allows traffic to pass from Zone A to Zone B includes a URL filtering profile with one or more blocked categories.

Packet-based attack protection is not enabled in a Zone Protection profile for Zone A including both (Packet Based Attack Protection > TCP Drop > TCP Syn With Data) and (Packet Based Attack Protection > TCP Drop > Strip TCP Options > TCP Fast Open).

Flood protection through SYN cookies is not enabled in a Zone Protection profile for Zone A (Flood Protection > SYN > Action > SYN Cookie) with an activation threshold of 0 connections.

In our first article regarding this vulnerability, only PAN-OS 10.1 was fixed by an update and the estimated time for the remaining versions of PAN-OS was one week. As we check the advisory again, we notice that all of the versions of PAN-OS software have received a fix in just one week, as Palo Alto Networks promised.

FCEB (Federal Civilian Executive Branch) agencies should apply those patches until September 12.