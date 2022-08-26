CISA has published a whitepaper regarding the upcoming threat of quantum computing, urging organizations to begin their preparations immediately.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s warning points at this technology’s power against our current cryptography methods.

Post-quantum cryptography is already a thing and there are some cybersecurity companies that specialize in that.

Quantum computing is being seen as the future of computing since the new technology is vastly superior in repetitive tasks compared to traditional, silicon-based systems. This includes encryption brute-forcing attempts; the encryption keys that are considered “practically unbreakable” because it requires hundreds of years to break, will become breakable.

A big upcoming threat

Currently, almost all of our infrastructure security is based on our understanding of traditional computing. However, quantum computing is a huge threat to every infrastructure. Some security companies have already begun specializing in post-quantum cryptography. The White House made a warning about this situation some months ago. And now, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) made its official warning about this threat and urges organizations to begin their preparations.

CISA’s warning specifically points at quantum computing’s threat to public key cryptography. In the warning, CISA said;

« Quantum computers leverage the properties of quantum physics to derive computing capabilities that are different and, in some ways, far exceed those of classical computers. By leveraging quantum mechanics, quantum computers utilize qubits, or “quantum bits,” rather than binary bits, to achieve greater computing power and speed for specific scenarios; such as breaking current public key encryption. »

Currently, the development of quantum computing technology is pursued by only huge tech companies and research institutions due to its cost and expertise requirement. However, this technology will become more accessible in the coming years. When this happens, those systems will become huge threats to the infrastructures that are not resilient to quantum.