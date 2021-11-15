Cisco and JupiterOne introduced a new joint product, Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne. The new solution provides Cisco users a higher level of maturity for digital transformation and security programs, which is unachievable previously due to the complexity and amount of security operations in modern infrastructure.

Visibility, efficiency, and speed

The duo stated that when JupiterOne’s cyber asset context and query abilities are combined with Cisco’s SecureX platform’s XDR capabilities, it provides visibility, efficiency, and speed for the security operations team, with combined context from situational awareness and structural data. It also allows users to determine the blast radius for attack surfaces of the cloud-native processes, applications, and more.

The querying abilities offer rich context to determine the organization’s security posture, including Cloud Security Posture Management and reduce exposure by reporting compliance gaps promoting effective cyber governance and attack surface management. Al Huger, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Cisco said,

“Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne brings fresh and powerful capabilities to the SecureX portfolio, including comprehensive public cloud inventory and insights, relationship mapping to navigate cloud-based entities and access rights, and security compliance reporting. This new offering extends beyond traditional cloud security posture management and will enable Cisco’s security customers to effectively manage risk and reduce the attack surface of their cloud-native processes and applications.”

