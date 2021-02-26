Cisco has addressed a maximum severity vulnerability in its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) Multi-Site Orchestrator (MSO) due to improper token validation on a specific API endpoint. The company published security patches for critical flaws affecting its products. This vulnerability affects Cisco ACI Multi-Site Orchestrator (MSO) running a 3.0 release of software only when deployed on a Cisco Application Services Engine.

Improper token validation on a specific API

Improper token validation on a specific API endpoint caused this flaw. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a crafted request to the affected API. The bug is tracked as CVE-2021-1388, which ranks 10 on the CVSS vulnerability scoring system.

According to the announcement, a successful exploit could allow the attacker to receive a token with administrator-level privileges that could be used to authenticate to the API on affected MSO and managed Cisco Application Policy Infrastructure Controller (APIC) devices.

