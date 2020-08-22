Cisco announced that a flaw in Cisco Virtual Wide Area Application Services with Cisco Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software-bundled images for Cisco ENCS 5400-W Series and CSP 5000-W Series appliances is now patched. The flaw could allow a remote attacker to log into the NFVIS CLI of an affected device by using accounts that have a default, static password. According to the announcement, the vulnerability is being tracked as CVE-2020-3446 and has a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10.
Fixed releases
Cisco urged users to update their systems to 6.4.3e, 6.4.5a, and later releases. According to the announcement, an attacker needs to connect to the NFVIS CLI on an affected device. This would require access to one of the following:
- The Ethernet management port for the CPU on an affected ENCS 5400-W Series appliance. This interface might be remotely accessible if a routed IP is configured.
- The first port on the four-port I350 PCIe Ethernet Adapter card on an affected CSP 5000-W Series appliance. This interface might be remotely accessible if a routed IP is configured.
- A connection to the vWAAS software CLI and a valid user credential to authenticate on the vWAAS CLI first.
- A connection to the Cisco Integrated Management Controller (CIMC) interface of the ENCS 5400-W Series or CSP 5000-W Series appliance and a valid user credential to authenticate to the CIMC first.
