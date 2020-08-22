Cisco announced that a flaw in Cisco Virtual Wide Area Application Services with Cisco Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software-bundled images for Cisco ENCS 5400-W Series and CSP 5000-W Series appliances is now patched. The flaw could allow a remote attacker to log into the NFVIS CLI of an affected device by using accounts that have a default, static password. According to the announcement, the vulnerability is being tracked as CVE-2020-3446 and has a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10.

Fixed releases

Cisco urged users to update their systems to 6.4.3e, 6.4.5a, and later releases. According to the announcement, an attacker needs to connect to the NFVIS CLI on an affected device. This would require access to one of the following: