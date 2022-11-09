Citrix announced that the company has released an update that addresses three high-severity vulnerabilities.

Citrix didn’t share workaround methods for the vulnerabilities, thus users are urged to install the update to stay safe.

Citrix has announced the release of a fix for three high-severity vulnerabilities affecting Citrix ADC, a load-balancing solution and Citrix Gateway, an SSL VPN service. The issues were reported by Jarosław Kamiński of Securitum.

Three high-severity

In the advisory, Citrix stated that only appliances that are operating as a Gateway (appliances using the SSL VPN functionality or deployed as an ICA proxy with authentication enabled) are affected by the first issue, which is rated as a Critical severity vulnerability. The following supported versions of Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway are affected by this vulnerability:

Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway 13.1 before 13.1-33.47

Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway 13.0 before 13.0-88.12

Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway 12.1 before 12.1.65.21

Citrix ADC 12.1-FIPS before 12.1-55.289

Citrix ADC 12.1-NDcPP before 12.1-55.289

Affected customers of Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway are recommended to install the relevant updated versions of Citrix ADC or Citrix Gateway as soon as possible:

Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway 13.1-33.47 and later releases

Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway 13.0-88.12 and later releases of 13.0

Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway 12.1-65.21 and later releases of 12.1

Citrix ADC 12.1-FIPS 12.1-55.289 and later releases of 12.1-FIPS

Citrix ADC 12.1-NDcPP 12.1-55.289 and later releases of 12.1-NDcPP

The vulnerabilities are:

Authentication Bypass Using an Alternate Path or Channel ( CVE-2022-27510 ): Unauthorized access to Gateway user capabilities

phishing Insufficient Verification of Data Authenticity ( CVE-2022-27513 ): Remote desktop takeover via

Protection Mechanism Failure ( CVE-2022-27516 ): User login brute force protection functionality bypass