Next-generation cloud security platform, Lightspin has raised a $16 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Dell Technologies Capital with significant participation from existing investor Ibex Investors. With the Series A funding round, the total funding to date became $20 million.

Context-based cloud security

Lightspin, founded in 2020, is a context-based cloud security platform for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments. It also provides a contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths, and prioritizes and remediates the most critical security issues during the build to runtime.

The company also stated that the funding will be used to accelerate cross-function innovation and growth as the company plans to triple the current number of employees. Lightspin stated that the new hiring will be divided between Israel and the US. Vladi Sandler, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightspin said,

“Receiving this recognition from Dell Technologies Capital, a preeminent investor in fellow startups that are revolutionizing the cloud security space, such as Zscaler, Netskope, Twistlock and Redlock, as well as from Ibex Investors, who invested in Dome9, is a strong endorsement of Lightspin’s cutting-edge approach. We are delighted to have the faith of such experienced and proven investors behind us to build the next generation of cloud security.”

