Security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced that the company is entering into email security with new offerings to help users to solve email challenges in an easy-to-use way. The new offering gives users more control and they will be able to create custom email addresses, manage incoming email routing, and prevent email spoofing and phishing on outgoing emails for free.

Free email routing and anti-phishing configuration

The company stated that customers can sign up for early access to its Advanced Email Security Suite, tightly integrated with its Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solutions. Cloudflare is announcing two features that customers can benefit from:

Cloudflare Email Routing: Cloudflare is providing customers with powerful new email routing tools to streamline email management. Cloudflare Email Routing will give customers more control over their email and empower them to have professional addressing while relying on any email hosting provider, whether it’s hosted Exchange, managed Office 365, Gmail, Google Workplace, or an old Aol.com address. This is particularly powerful for small businesses who may want to have a custom domain on their email addresses, but behind the scenes still be managing everything out of a consumer Gmail account.

Email Security DNS Wizard: Cloudflare is providing tools to help anyone with an email address better protect their brand against phishing and spam. With Cloudflare’s Email Security DNS Wizard, it’s one-click for any Cloudflare customer to configure network records like Sender Policy Framework or DomainKeys Identified Mail to protect from attackers misusing domains to send malicious emails.

Customers can take advantage of these free features to:

Create custom email addresses in a few clicks: Customers can quickly and easily configure custom email addresses for their domain, all with no cost.

Consolidate multiple email accounts into one unified inbox: Now customers can have a custom domain email address that is automatically forwarded to their preferred mailbox (i.e. Gmail or Outlook) without anyone ever knowing it. Now [name]@[your company].com will keep your email professional and on brand, but available on whatever email provider you are using.

Inform them of gaps in email security: Cloudflare will automatically display warnings and recommended actions to users if there are gaps in the way they have set up their email security DNS associated with their domain.

Help secure their domain from phishing and spoofing attacks: Cloudflare will guide website owners through the process of creating the required DNS records to ensure their domain is safe. Creating these DNS records prevents malicious actors from spoofing unsuspecting users’ email domains and sending out fraudulent messages.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

“Customers have asked us to address email security for years. Today we’re announcing new tools that will help close the biggest remaining network security risk that Cloudflare hasn’t already covered, until now. We want to be the network that businesses of any size can plug into for all of their needs. While today marks our first step into this space, we ultimately hope to become the leader in email security.”

