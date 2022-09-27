Zero Trust SIM enables organizations to connect employee devices to Cloudflare’s global network, integrating them with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform.

CDN and DDoS mitigation solutions provider, Cloudflare introduced a solution that is capable of securing every packet of data leaving mobile devices. Cloudflare’s Zero Trust SIM enables organizations to connect employee devices to Cloudflare’s global network, integrating them with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform quickly and securely to protect the network and employees. Cloudflare also announced its plans to launch Zero Trust for Mobile Operators, a new partner program enabling carriers to offer comprehensive mobile security tools by using Cloudflare’s platform.

Bundling Zero Trust into existing plans

With remote working culture becoming mainstream, employees bringing their own devices to work became an important security issue for organizations. A common approach to solve this problem is to use a secure agent or application that runs on the device. However, deploying these solutions at scale can be challenging and they can secure all the traffic across every device. Cloudflare’s Zero Trust SIM aims to fill this gap as the industry’s firsts zero trust solution for mobile employee devices at the SIM level.

Zero Trust SIM will be able to integrate seamlessly with the company’s entire Zero Trust stack, allowing security policies to be enforced for all traffic leaving the device. With an eSIM, Zero Trust SIM will enable SIMs to be automatically deployed to iOS and Android devices. By locking to a specific device, it mitigates the risk of SIM-swapping attacks. Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM organizations will be able to:

Secure every packet leaving employee devices: Software agents are imperfect and may not be able to handle every type of traffic. Because every data packet leaving a device goes over the SIM, Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM will be able to help secure all of an organization’s data.

Deploy at enterprise scale in minutes: Building on modern eSIM technology means that the Zero Trust SIM will be able to be automatically deployed and enabled using existing MDM (Mobile Device Management) solutions across all devices within an organization, allowing them to seamlessly roll out Cloudflare’s Zero Trust SIM without the pain of shipping physical SIM cards.

Integrate Seamlessly with Cloudflare WARP: The Zero Trust SIM will be able to be used standalone or deployed with WARP, Cloudflare’s mobile agent, to enable device posture controls and HTTPS inspection for organizations with more demanding needs.

Secure the Internet of Things: As more and more objects connect to the Internet, from vehicles to payment terminals and shipping containers to vending machines, these devices need to be secured as well. Cloudflare is currently developing new tools, based on the Zero Trust SIM, to provide industry-leading connectivity and Zero Trust security for the Internet of Things.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« When I speak to CISOs I hear, again and again, that effectively securing mobile devices at scale is one of their biggest headaches, it’s the flaw in everyone’s Zero Trust deployment. Effectively securing mobile devices is hard, and we have been working on this problem since we launched our WARP mobile app in 2019, now we plan on going even further. With Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM we will offer the only complete solution to secure all of a device’s traffic, helping our customers plug this hole in their Zero Trust security posture. »