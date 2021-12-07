Web performance and security company Cloudflare has announced new capabilities for its Zero Trust platforms firewall. With the new enhancements, organizations will no longer need a centralized solution for security for remote employees and will easily handle the migration process.

Cloud-based Zero Trust policies

Cloudflare is improving its Zero Trust firewall solution so the CIO’s now have a deeper vision of the network, can secure the entire corporate network in a better way, and can apply Zero Trust policies to all traffic. The company also announced that the Oahu program helps customers to migrate their legacy hardware firewall policies into the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions.

With the new Oahu program, CIOs can now easily import policies from legacy hardware firewall boxes to Cloudflare’s cloud-native Zero Trust service. Also, eligible organizations might qualify for discounts that help to reduce the cost of the whole migration process. Now, CIOs can transition to a fully cloud-native firewall, enabling them to:

Say goodbye to capacity planning or maintenance: Hardware firewalls are costly, hard to manage, and require tremendous capacity planning and maintenance. Cloudflare’s firewall can handle any size workload, no sizing is needed.

Secure any type of traffic flow: With a cloud-native firewall, CIOs can operate a full suite of security capabilities across traffic from clouds, data centers, branch offices, and user devices.

Apply comprehensive security policies : A broad set of controls can support any network regardless of where an organization is in its cloud journey by enabling traditional L3 rules and sophisticated Zero Trust controls, all in one control plane.

Gain global visibility and control: Now, CIOs can enforce policies across the globe with one click and get single-pane visibility of traffic across the world, including advanced capabilities like on-demand packet captures.

Matthew Prince, co-founder, and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« CIOs know that the corporate network is changing fast, and we want to help make that transition easy, flexible, and scalable. When working from everywhere became possible, workers migrated from legacy locations like Palo Alto to work wherever they wanted. With our Oahu Program, we are making it easy for companies to leave legacy tech behind in favor of an everywhere firewall delivered from the cloud. »

