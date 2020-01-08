Cloudflare has announced the launch of Cloudflare for Teams, a new set of cloud security products focussing on securing internal systems.

Cloudflare has announced that Cloudflare for Teams, the suite of tools is now available to help IT organizations to improve their security. Cloudflare for Teams is built around two complementary products: Access and Gateway. Cloudflare Access is the modern VPN, a way to ensure your team members get fast access to the resources they need to do their job while keeping threats out. Cloudflare Gateway is the modern Next-Generation Firewall a way to ensure that your team members are protected from malware and follow your organization’s policies wherever they go online.

Access and Gateway

Both Access and Gateway are built atop the existing Cloudflare network. Cloudflare for Teams also runs atop the same network Cloudflare built for its infrastructure protection products and both Cloudflare Access and Cloudflare Gateway also build off products we’ve launched and battle-tested already.

Matthew Prince said in the blog post:

“Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. With Cloudflare for Teams, we’ve extended that network to protect the people and organizations that use the Internet to do their jobs. We’re excited to help a more modern, mobile, and cloud-enabled Internet be safer and faster than it ever was with traditional hardware appliances. But the same technology we’re deploying now to improve enterprise security holds further promise. The most interesting Internet applications keep getting more complicated and, in turn, requiring more bandwidth and processing power to use.”

Source: 1