Cloudflare introduced Super Bot Fight Mode, allowing any Cloudflare user with a Pro or Business site can take new action against bots. Cloudflare added new advanced features in the dashboard and updates to analytics. The company is bringing Bot Report to the Pro plan, where you can see a breakdown of your bot traffic, updated in real-time to help you spot attacks.

The Bot Report includes three traffic types:

Likely automated traffic may have come from bad bots. Cloudflare uses heuristics, machine learning, and other techniques to spot these requests. In most cases, this traffic will hurt your site without providing anything useful in return. Likely human traffic is legitimate and important. Ideally, the vast majority of your traffic matches this type. Verified bot traffic comes from good bots on the Internet. We have verified search crawlers like Google and payment notification services like PayPal. Most users choose to allow this traffic.

Pro users can also do more to stop bots by selecting “Configure Super Bot Fight Mode” to add protections.

The option to challenge or block traffic from “definitely automated” sources. Note that this will only affect the traffic we are most confident comes from bots.

The option to enable JavaScript Detections to identify headless browsers and other actors on the Internet.

The option to include or exclude verified bots from protection.

Bot Management is built directly into the Firewall, unlike Bot Fight Mode. It allows users to restrict their bot protection to a particular path. It also offers granular bot scores, allowing users to pair with other attributes to produce more powerful protection.

