Cloudflare announced that its DDoS protection system automatically detected and mitigated a 17.2 million request-per-second, earlier this summer. The company states that the attack was almost three times larger than any previous one that the company is aware of.

The company stated that it serves over 25 million HTTP requests per second on average which is the average rate of legitimate traffic in 2021 Q2. The 17.2 million rps attack reached 68% of its Q2 average rps rate of legitimate HTTP traffic.

Cloudflare also stated that it is the largest HTTP DDoS attack that Cloudflare has ever seen to date and almost three times the size of any other reported HTTP DDoS attack. The attack traffic originated from more than 20,000 bots in 125 countries. IP addresses of the bots show that almost 15% of the attack originated from Indonesia and another 17% from India and Brazil combined.

