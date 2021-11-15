Cloudflare announced that the company has automatically detected and mitigated the largest DDoS attack the company has ever seen. The attack peaked at almost 2 Tbps. The attack combines DNS amplification attacks with UDP floods.

15,000 bots

The DDoS attack lasted one minute and launched from approximately 15,000 bots running a variant of the original Mirai code on IoT devices. Cloudflare stated that DDoS attacks increased by 44% quarter-over-quarter.

Cloudflare stated that they detected the DDoS attack with its systems constantly analyzing traffic samples without causing latency or impacting performance. When it is detected, the system generates a real-time signature that is surgically matched against the attack patterns. The fingerprint is propagated as an ephemeral mitigation rule to the most optimal location in the edge, for cost-efficient mitigation.

