The internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare published its first annual Impact Report. The report covers the company’s offerings, partnerships, and commitments to help build a more sustainable Internet. The company is now also reporting information about the company environment, social and governance impacts.

53 million cyber threats per day



Cloudflare’s report shows that the company is improving the efficiency of its network, which is already running on 100% renewable energy. Cloudflare is also launching new tools allowing other businesses to build sustainability for their solutions.

Helping make the Internet more efficient : The Cloudflare network was engineered to be more efficient at every level: distributed design, hardware, protocols, systems, and services. Alongside running on 100% renewable energy, Cloudflare committed in 2021 to remove by 2025 all historical carbon its global network has emitted since its founding. It also deployed new Arm NeoverseTM-based processors to improve the efficiency of how it serves Internet requests at the edge by more than 50%.

Supporting more than 100 organizations in 10 countries to schedule approximately 100 million vaccinations through Project Fair Shot: In February, Cloudflare launched Project Fair Shot to provide free access to its Waiting Room service to any government, hospital, pharmacy, or organization that is helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Protecting 1,600 civil society organizations from an average of 53 million cyber threats per day: Founded in 2014, Cloudflare’s Project Galileo provides free cybersecurity protection to qualified public interest groups like artists, advocates, humanitarian organizations, and the voices of political dissent that face cyber threats in disproportionate numbers. Cloudflare blocked 53 million cyber threats per day on average, and in 2021 alone, the number of organizations participating increased more than 50%.

Providing civil society organizations with new tools to monitor Internet shutdowns: In 2021, Cloudflare announced a new program to help its Project Galileo civil society partners track and document Internet shutdowns and protect democratic elections around the world from cyberattacks. Radar Alerts alert civil society organizations when Cloudflare has detected significant drops in traffic.

Helping more communities access the Internet through Project Pangea Launched in July 2021, Project Pangea provides free connection services to the Internet for rural, nonprofit, and local community networks, particularly in underserved areas.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« Our mission is to help build a better Internet. Throughout the pandemic, it’s become abundantly clear that we all have a responsibility to help where we can. That’s why we have been using Cloudflare’s infrastructure, one of the largest networks in the world, to bring these efforts front and center. It is our belief that everyone should have access to reliable, secure, and sustainable Internet. And we’re here to do our part to make that happen. »

