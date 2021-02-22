The CloudKnox-AWS Config integration leverages CloudKnox’s patented technology to help AWS users automatically enforce least privilege and Zero Trust access. This announcement moves the CIEM space another step forward as businesses continue to rely heavily on cloud computing with the global shift to remote work.

One more step for remote working

The CloudKnox-AWS Config integration provides continuous profiling of IAM usage and automated right-sizing of permissions. The integration with AWS Config makes it possible for AWS users to enforce least privilege and Zero Trust access by continuously monitoring and reporting against CloudKnox’s patented Privilege Creep Index (PCI) and then automatically triggering remediation actions, if necessary, in real-time.

CloudKnox COO Raj Mallempati said,

“It is critical for organizations to enforce least privilege and Zero Trust access in their hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Not doing so leaves them open to significant risk, which could damage the business. Strategic technical partnerships and integrations with leaders in the cloud space—particularly with major providers like AWS—allow us to extend our reach to more users, while also solidifying our position as the lead technical innovator for CIEM.”

The remediation action then uses an AWS Systems Manager Automation document that invokes the CloudKnox Just Enough Privileges (JEP) controller through a REST API.

