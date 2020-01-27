CloudKnox announced that it closed $12M in a new round of funding, increasing the company’s total funding to $22.75M.

A new round of funding led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from early investors, including ClearSky Security, Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital, brings CloudKnox’s total funding to $22.75M. According to the official announcement, the investment will be used to further accelerate the company’s product and go-to-market plans. CloudKnox also announced several additions.

Stephen Ward, CISO at The Home Depot; Ken Elefant, managing partner at Sorenson Ventures and Suresh Batchu, co-founder and CTO at MobileIron, joined the company’s Board of Directors. The company also appointed John Donnelly as vice president of sales. John has more than 30 years of experience as a sales leader.

Balaji Parimi, CEO and founder at CloudKnox Security said,

“We’ve seen exceptional growth from customers and prospects looking to address the number one risk in their cloud infrastructure. This positioned us to pre-emptively secure another round of funding to leverage strong market adoption and accelerate our customer expansion. We’re delighted to have Sorenson Ventures join our current investors, who continue to show their commitment to our success, welcome John to our team, and Stephen and Suresh to our board.”

Ken Elefant, managing partner at Sorenson Ventures said,