CloudLinux, the creator of CloudLinux OS and sponsor of the open-source AlmaLinux OS, announced TuxCare, which is a unified offering of the company’s family of enterprise support services. The new offering packages KernelCare, Extended Lifecycle Support, and current version Linux Support together and provides full-coverage protection for the customers.

Live patching

TuxCare’s Live Patching Services, formerly KernelCare, is capable of live patching for critical components in the Linux stack, from the kernel all the way to widely-used shared libraries like glibc and openssl. This feature allows users to eliminate the need for lengthy and costly service disruptions while servers or services are restarted.

TuxCare’s Linux Support Services deliver regular patches and updates for all components of enterprise Linux systems, as well as 24/7 incident support, even after the systems’ End-of-Life. CloudLinux’s new offering component also fully integrate with existing management and monitoring systems already in use. Integrating with familiar tools facilitates the work of system administrators and improves productivity. Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, CloudLinux, said,

“Building out a larger brand to house our rapidly-expanding set of services makes it easier for our customers and prospects to see everything we provide in one place. Under the new TuxCare umbrella customers can review and select everything they need from our cohesive collection of services to take care of their Linux infrastructure.”

See more Cyber Security News