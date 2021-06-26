CloudLinux announced that it has joined FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to foster the adoption of open source, open standards, and collaborative software development practices in financial services. CloudLinux is a silver member that contributes projects within its financial open source community, from its TuxCare security services.

Tuxcare services

CloudLinux also stated that TuxCare Linux Support Services delivers not only regular patches and updates for an enterprise Linux system, but also provides 24/incident support even after the system has reached end-of-life. TuxCare’s live patching technology eliminates the extensive planning and the maintenance window phase which affects business activities and workflow.

As a part of the organization, CloudLinux will contribute with TuxCare’s security know-how on security management, patch development and deployment, and its open-source tools like uChecker. Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer of CloudLinux said,

“Being a part of the open source community and actively contributing to it is one of our corporate principles, so joining FINOS is a logical next step and an important milestone for our company. Since our company’s founding 12 years ago, our collaboration and integration in the open source community have been growing exponentially. Our goal as a silver FINOS member is to further strengthen the open source technology used in the finance industry so that it is secure and robust.”

