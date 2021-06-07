Cloud hosting provider Cloudways announced its partnership with WordPress security tool provider Patchstack. The security company’s features will be fully integrated into Cloudways to allow users to scan and automatically patch vulnerabilities in WordPress, plugins, and themes.

To make website more secure

Users can choose from a variety of web hosting options, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Vultr, and Linode through the multi-cloud managed application as a service platform. Through the partnership with Patchstack, Cloudways aims to better the WordPress open-source community by making websites more secure. Patchstack is a security tool designed to scan for vulnerabilities in WordPress, plugins, and themes. It automatically patches vulnerabilities upon detection without changing the code of websites.

Cloudways Director of WordPress Robert Jacobi said,

“This is a huge contribution to the WordPress and open-source community. In May alone, 292 unique vulnerabilities were reported by Patchstack’s Red Team, which they have since quickly helped plugin developers fix. Patchstack and Cloudways are taking a leading role by giving users the tools needed to make building WordPress websites a much safer and secure experience. We’re now making a call for more WordPress-focused companies to support the Patchstack Red Team and this open initiative to make the web secure for everyone.”

Cloudways is releasing WordPress command-line interface (WP-CLI) packets designed by Patchstack that will be available for everyone to use as open-source. WordPress users can utilize these packets to ensure security on websites through vulnerability scanning and patching. Patchstack’s “Red Team,” a community of independent security researchers devoted to building a safer web, will be working in tandem with both companies to report security vulnerabilities in WordPress plugins and themes. Together they’ll help software vendors address security issues before they can pose a risk to users and the public.

See more Cyber Security News