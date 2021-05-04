Accedian and Colt Technology Services announced a 10-year strategic partnership with the goal of delivering dynamic, adaptive connectivity solutions to Colt’s enterprise customers, empowering them with real-time visibility and assurance to optimize their digital experiences.

To deliver exceptional customer performance

Through the partnership, Accedian Skylight will provide analytics and a performance foundation for the entire service architecture of Colt’s IQ Network.

Robin Farnan, Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering at Colt, said,

“Colt’s vision is to become the most customer-oriented business in our industry. This partnership marks the continuation of a journey that will deliver exceptional customer performance monitoring and the ability to augment Colt’s operational systems with real-time performance data. Equally important is the capability to offer bespoke customer insights, supporting our customers in their own digital evolution.”

The Accedian and Colt partnership will also improve end-to-end customer service quality and visibility through the following:

Real-time visibility into network and application performance through self-service portals, providing actionable insights and enabling more informed business decisions

Intelligence-driven from machine-learning and AI capabilities within Skylight performance analytics to provide a new depth of understanding around end-user experience and how services are operating

Tailored dashboards and reporting capabilities, fully configurable by end-users, for key metrics and data to fulfill individual customer needs

