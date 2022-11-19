A security research team scrutinized databases found on the darknet and clearnet hacker forums and other sources.

Among 56 million breached and leaked passwords in 2022, the password “123456” was used in 111,417 cases.

The researchers found 16,981 occurrences of the password “admin,” with “root” and “guest” coming in second and third for the top 20 generic passwords.

Human error is still one of the most common causes of hack incidents. While weak passwords can be cracked easily with brute force attacks, some of them can even be easily predictable. Those weak passwords pose a threat to not only the user’s personal accounts but also to the organizations they are working for. However, high numbers of users are still using easily guessable passwords.

123456

Cybernews’s list of weakest passwords of 2022 is a big concern for cyber security experts. You can also consider these lists as the passwords you should avoid list. Most experts are advises users to create their own unique passwords at least 8 characters long which include both lower case and upper case characters, numbers, and special characters.

The research team examined 56 million breached and leaked passwords in 2022. Unsurprisingly, 123456 is still the most popular password, which was used in 111,417 cases. The most common passwords of 2022 are:

123456 12345 password usr 123456789 1234 12345678 qwerty 147258369 123

Default passwords for system access privileges are also a huge concern. The top default passwords of 2022 are:

admin root guest service

The team used various wordlists to extract the data and grouped them into categories: top passwords overall, names of famous people, swear or curse words, animals, cities, countries and continents, sports teams, food items, and season, month, and day names. The top 10 cities used in passwords are:

cali lima rome london paris sofia riga liverpool sydeny barcelona

Top 10 countries used in passwords are:

oman mali india iran jordan france chad china canada pakistan

The research pinpoints that among the most popular celebrity-related passwords, Gaga and Eminem are the most popular. Also, Messi and Ronaldo are very popular among users. When it comes to choosing a password from the calendar, summer is the most popular season, Monday is the most popular day, and May is the most popular month.

When it comes to companies, tech company names are the most popular among the weakest passwords. The top 10 company names used as passwords are:

apple amr yahoo aes aon dell gap nike google emc

Sports teams are also popular among the weakest passwords:

kings suns heat magic jazz rangers reds lakers rams blues

Unusually, many users decided to use food or kitchen-related items as their passwords:

pan ice tea pie nut fish pot oil olive rice

Also unusually, some users tried animal species as their passwords but those passwords got leaked in the end. Maybe unfamiliar animals with longer names can be helpful next time, like anteater or platypus.

ant cat rat dog fish jay ray bat ape eel