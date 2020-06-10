Managed IT services provider NuMSP announced that the company has partnered with Comodo protect and secure its customers’ environments. NuMSP also announced that the company chose Comodo Security Solutions’ zero-trust approach to stopping breaches and the damage that malware and ransomware can cause by choosing its Dragon platform with patent-pending auto-containment technology with advanced endpoint protection (AEP). Comodo’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a 24/7 Security Operations Center will provide NuMSP with a team of security researchers to continuously monitor the company’s IT systems for indicators of compromise and block advanced threats.

Zero-trust approach

The company also stated that NuMSP selected Comodo’s products because of its auto containment technology. NuMSP is also actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. Jim Griffith, Chief Executive Officer at NuMSP

said,