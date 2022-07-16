Comodo Security Solutions today announced a rebranding to Xcitium, as the company launches its patented zero threat endpoint technology to combat an increase in ransomware and other malware across all industries. Xcitium Zero Threat is the only solution on the market that entirely eliminates potential damage by isolating these threats and rendering them ineffective without any disruption to a customer’s workflow.

Zero Threat for preventing malware

At a time when cyberattacks are increasing exponentially, leaving both enterprises and governmental agencies vulnerable to losing millions, Xcitium’s suite of solutions is even more vital to prevent the damages that these threats continue to cause.

Ken Levine, CEO of Xcitium said,

« The third guarantee in life, after death and taxes, is that ransomware and other malware will continue to infiltrate enterprise networks, undetected. These threats are now impacting businesses of all sizes across the globe, and security professionals are inundated trying to detect them. Xcitium differs from other endpoint solutions in that we isolate these threats completely, thereby eliminating their ability to execute and giving security professionals time to deploy any needed protection measures. Every day, the AV-TEST Institute registers more than 450,000 new malicious malware strains and potentially unwanted applications, for which enterprises must stay vigilant. This creates alert fatigue within many organizations. Zero Threat gives customers’ peace of mind in knowing that any ransomware and other malware lurking undetected in their environment will remain dormant, resulting in zero breaches. »

Zero Threat utilizes patented Kernel API Virtualization to prevent all unknown ransomware and other malware from accessing critical systems and resources without any impact to the user experience, and with a goal of reducing false positive alerts.