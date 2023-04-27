Lumen Technologies released a report detailing DDoS mitigations in Q1 2023, including data from Lumen’s API and application protection partner, ThreatX.

Lumen Technologies released a report detailing DDoS mitigations, which also includes data from Lumen’s API and application protection partner, ThreatX. The report provides detailed information about the DDoS attacks that were mitigated by Lumen, and application requests that ThreatX blocked for its customers.

Lumen stated that organizations are expanding their digital footprints continuously. However, larger attack surfaces create more opportunities for attackers to launch DDoS attacks. To be able to protect themselves against such attacks, the best approach is to deploy a holistic solution, including network protection, application-layer protection, and application acceleration capabilities.

Notable Findings: Complex Attacks on the Rise

Domain Name System (DNS) water torture attacks 26% of all single-vector attacks in Q1 utilized DNS amplification, a 417% increase over the same quarter last year. Of these, a sophisticated form of DNS amplification known as a “DNS water torture attack” was the most common. DNS water torture is a complex attack vector designed to overwhelm the resources of an authoritative DNS server and prevent it from responding to valid DNS queries. A comprehensive DDoS mitigation solution is necessary to defend against DNS water torture attacks.

Complex, multi-vector mitigations Multi-vector attacks are not new, and threat actors deploy different combinations of vectors because they are more difficult to mitigate. In Q1, Lumen mitigated an attack that utilized a record six different vectors, including DNS Amplification, ICMP, TCP RST, TCP SYN/ACK Amplification and UDP amplification. Because each vector targets specific ports, protocols and systems, these complex attacks are significantly more difficult to mitigate.

Consistent with previous observations, DDoS attack activity increased around U.S. holidays. In Q1, the busiest holiday for threat actors was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Lumen researchers theorize that attackers focus their efforts on or around holidays because staffing levels are typically lower.

Real-time bot protection. ThreatX blocked 25 billion application requests in Q1, representing 42% of all its customers' traffic. Of the blocked traffic, more than 30% came from bots. This volume underscores the need for real-time API and application protection and tightly integrated bot mitigations solutions as part of a comprehensive security strategy.

The telecommunications industry continues to be highly targeted. Eighty-five percent of the largest 1,000 DDoS attacks that Lumen mitigated in Q1 targeted the telecommunications industry. In addition, more than 700,000 of the application requests that ThreatX blocked targeted telecom customers, the third most-targeted industry after banking and advertising.

Peter Brecl, Director of product management for DDoS mitigation and application protection at Lumen Technologies, said,

« The pace at which companies and other organizations have been expanding their digital footprints has increased over the past few years. The larger attack surface creates more opportunities for threat actors to launch attacks. The only way to protect that digital presence is to deploy a holistic solution that includes network protection, application-layer protection, and application acceleration capabilities. This type of comprehensive coverage, including DDoS mitigation, API protections, Web Application Firewalls and Bot Risk Management, helps ensure that critical business functions stay up and running, even when under an active attack. »