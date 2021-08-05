Advanced cybersecurity threat analysis and intelligence capabilities are now available from the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) through an expanded collaboration with global next-generation cybersecurity leader Sophos and it industry-leading and highly acclaimed threat research lab, SophosLabs.

Known or zero-day cybersecurity threats

The announcement of the new cyber capabilities was made today by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce. CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if they are known or zero-day cybersecurity threats.

SophosLabs Intelix combines petabytes of threat intelligence derived from decades of SophosLabs threat research with Sophos AI tools and techniques, bringing a powerful new source of threat intelligence to the CompTIA ISAO and its managed services provider (MSP), vendor, distributor, and associate members.

MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the CompTIA ISAO said,

“This is a real differentiator for our members, who can access a powerful analysis resource to identify, classify and prevent threats, further protecting themselves and more importantly, their customers. This is a significant addition to the resources available to our members.”

