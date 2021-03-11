ControlMap, a cybersecurity and audit readiness company has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). ControlMap provides a comprehensive online audit readiness solution combined with a partner network of Virtual Compliance Officers (VCOS), Virtual CISOs, security providers, and auditors. The company is helping companies address multiple certifications at once with its control mapping framework.

Fully supports Cloud Security Alliance’s IQ framework

Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is an organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem.

CEO and Founder of ControlMap, Pallav Tandon, said,

“With more people working remotely, cloud security is more important than ever. ControlMap’s founding members collectively bring over 40 years of compliance, cybersecurity, and privacy industry and technology experience to the Cloud Security Alliance. We look forward to collaborating on best practices, providing thought leadership and helping with events. ControlMap fully supports the Cloud Security Alliance’s IQ framework and looks forward to meeting and working with its members.”

