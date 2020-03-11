Corero Network Security, a security provider in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS attack detection, and mitigation, published its Full Year 2019 DDoS Trends Report. With faster connection, the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the explosion of cloud services, the Internet-connected world grows more complex every year. Parallel to this fast development, cyber-attacks become varied day by day.

Increasing volume of attacks

While Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) threats become more sophisticated, more frequent, and larger, they are defined as one of the most serious threats to business continuity. In addition to this, the introduction of the GDPR and NIS legislation in Europe also augment the risk of punitive fines.

According to the Full Year 2019 DDoS Trends Report of Corero, lower-volume, short attacks continue to dominate, with 98% occurring at less than 10Gbps and 85% lasting less than 10 minutes. The report also indicated that the use of multi-vector attacks increased by 13% year-over-year. Plus, organizations have a 25% chance of being re-attacked within 24 hours, rising to 36% within 90 days.

Traditional gateway security solutions aren’t enough

Corero also observed that over 99% of attacks do not reach 95% link saturation levels. Ashley Stephenson, Corero CEO, talked about the report, saying,

“Proactive DDoS protection is a critical element of any cybersecurity defense against loss of service availability. The majority of DDoS attacks that Corero has highlighted in this report cannot be adequately defeated with traditional Internet gateway security solutions such as firewalls, Intrusion Prevention Systems and the like. Similarly, on-demand cloud-based DDoS scrubbing alternatives cannot react fast enough to mitigate the short-duration attacks that are now impacting businesses every day.”

He advises organizations combining security solutions against DDoS attacks: