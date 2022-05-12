Cyber Apocalypse Intergalactic Chase CTF is a global annual hacking competition from HackTheBox. The CTF is free, which means everyone can join for free. The competition is also a social responsibility project. This year 10k$ is being donated to Doctors Without Borders to help those in need globally. There is a huge interest in the CTF. Already, 3501 teams and 5744 players have registered.

In more detail

Cyber Apocalypse Intergalactic Chase CTF will be held from 12-20 May. The CTF has different machines covering Web, Pwn, Reversing, Forensics, HW, Crypto, Misc, etc. Each challenge category is represented by a different persona! Each of the Misfits has its own character, look, backstory and skills. As the challenges are solved, the story of the CTF is revealed, and players will find an answer to how the misfits connect with the villain and if they will be able to catch him.

This is the year the theme is also very fantastic:

The Super Villain named Draeger got released from prison, formed his own evil squad, and convinced the Intergalactic Federal Government to work for him! You are a group of Misfits that came together under unlikely circumstances, each with their own hacking “superpowers” and a past with Draeger. You travel the universe in your spaceship in pursuit of proving Draeger is a criminal and getting answers for your personal stories.

Cyber Apocalypse Intergalactic Chase CTF 2022 is sponsored by Siemens (Diamond), SonarSource (Base), and SNYK (Base).

