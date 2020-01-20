cPanel has announced new builds for all public update tiers that provide targeted changes to address security concerns.

cPanel has released new builds for all public update tiers to fix security issues with the cPanel & WHM product. Newly released builds are available to all customers. Updates can be applied via the standard update system. According to cPanel, these updates as rated as having CVSSv3 scores ranging from 2.2 to 6.5. Systems will update automatically if servers are configured to automatically update when new releases are available.

8 vulnerabilities in cPanel versions 78, 76, and 70

This Targeted Security Release addresses 8 vulnerabilities in cPanel & WHM software versions 78, 76, and 70. cPanel Security Team decided not to allow these vulnerabilities have been made known to the public. Once sufficient time has passed, allowing cPanel & WHM systems to automatically update to the new versions, cPanel will release additional information about the nature of the security issues.

