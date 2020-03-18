cPanel has released new updates to fix the vulnerabilities for the cPanel & WHM product. cPanel users can update the cPanel & WHM product via the standard update system. These updates have been rated as having CVSSv3 scores ranging from 2.2 to 5.8.

To fix two bugs

cPanel addresses two vulnerabilities in cPanel & WHM software versions 86, 84, and 78 with the TSR-2020-0002 release. According to the cPanel announcement, they will add new information about the nature of security issues.

Users who have already deployed cPanel & WHM servers can automatically update their systems. cPanel advises other users to update their cPanel & WHM installations manually.