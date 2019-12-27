cPanel has released an update for EasyApache 4, which installs, configures, updates, and validates your web server, PHP, and other components web server.

cPanel has updated RPMs for EasyApache 4 on December 23, 2019, with updated versions of PHP versions 7.2.26 and 7.3.13. This release addresses vulnerabilities related to CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11049, CVE-2019-11050, and CVE-2019-11047. cPanel advises PHP 7.2 users to upgrade to version 7.2.26 and all PHP 7.3 users to upgrade to version 7.3.13.

Affected versions

All versions of PHP through 7.2.25 and 7.3.12 are affected. Here is the list of fixed bugs:

scl-php72

EA-8797: Update scl-php72 to 7.2.26, drop 7.2.25 (with fixes for CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11050, CVE-2019-11047, and CVE-2019-11049).

scl-phh72-meta

EA-8797: Update scl-php72 to 7.2.26, drop 7.2.25 (with fixes for CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11050, CVE-2019-11047, and CVE-2019-11049).

scl-php73

EA-8798: Update scl-php72 to 7.3.13, drop 7.3.12 (with fixes for CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11050, CVE-2019-11047, and CVE-2019-11049).

scl-php73-meta

EA-8798: Update scl-php72 to 7.3.13, drop 7.3.12 (with fixes for CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11050, CVE-2019-11047, and CVE-2019-11049).

If you don’t have automatic RPM updates in your cron, cPanel warns to update your system with either yum update or WHM’s Run System Update interface.

EasyApache 4 uses the Software Collections Library (SCL) for PHP packages. SCLs enable the installation of multiple, concurrent versions of PHP on the file system.

Source: 1

Related post: cPanel announces MySQL and EasyApache updates