CrowdStrike announced financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2021, ended July 31, 2020. Due to its second-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, total revenue was $199.0 million, an 84% increase, compared to $108.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $184.3 million, an 89% increase, compared to $97.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adapted to the new distributed workforce paradigm

CrowdStrike’s cloud-native Falcon platform enables this shift by offering rapid deployment. This platform provides unparalleled protection and visibility through a single lightweight agent and unified user interface all powered by the intelligence of our proprietary Threat Graph.

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer, commented on the company’s financial results, saying,

“CrowdStrike’s strong momentum continued into the second quarter with net new ARR reaching a new record and exceeding $100 million. A favorable competitive environment and strong secular tailwinds are fueling our growth. Organizations are shedding outdated systems and accelerating their move to modern cloud-native technologies to meet the demands of today’s threat landscape. Furthermore, as organizations adapt to the new distributed workforce paradigm, it has become clear that the endpoint is the new security perimeter and the complex patchwork of legacy solutions is inadequate in this new environment.”

The company is raising its guidance for the fiscal year 2021 and now expect to deliver non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal year, while at the same time continuing to aggressively invest in our market opportunity, according to Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer. GAAP loss from operations was $30.0 million, compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $7.8 million, compared to a loss of $20.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

