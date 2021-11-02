Cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection solutions provider, CrowdStrike announced that the company is acquiring SecureCircle. SecureCircle is a SaaS-based cybersecurity service that aims to provide Zero Trust security on the endpoint. The acquisition allows CrowdStrike to extend its Zero Trust endpoint security device and identity capabilities to include data.

Zero Trust data protection

According to the announcement, the all-cash transaction is expected to be closed in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. By adding SecureCircle’s technology to its portfolio, CrowdStrike will be able to modernize data protection and allow its users to enforce Zero Trust at the device level, the identity level, and at the data level.

The duo plans to solve a complex problem, data protection, with a simple solution, by enforcing Zero Trust control at multiple levels. The company also stated that it plans to reimagine data protection to enforce encryption on data for three states, in transit, at rest, and in use. The approach allows users to protect data on, from, and to the endpoint. George Kurtz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CrowdStrike, said,

“Data loss prevention has suffered from a lack of innovation and legacy tools have completely failed to live up to the promise of preventing breaches. At the same time, the endpoint has become the focal point for how data is accessed, used, shared, and stored. CrowdStrike will be setting a new standard for endpoint-based data protection by connecting Zero Trust enforcement to the device, the user identity, and, with this acquisition, the data users are accessing and using.”

