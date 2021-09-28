The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) executive team has chosen the recipients of its Ron Knode Service Award, recognizing CSA members from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA regions for their excellence in volunteerism. The selection is based on valuable contributions towards fulfilling CSA’s mission of promoting best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Ron Knode was an information security expert and member of the CSA family who passed away in May 2012. He created the CSA CloudTrust Protocol, which remains an essential asset for the continuous monitoring and auditing for cloud assurance and transparency certification.

Jim Reavis, co-founder, and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance, said,

“Ron’s passion for advancing cloud security set the bar for what it means to be a CSA volunteer and is matched each year by the recipients of this eponymous award. Each of them in their way channels his volunteer spirit, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment.”

The Ron Knode Service Award is awarded annually to CSA members whose contributions reflect Ron’s passion for volunteerism since 2012. This year’s recipients are:

Dr. Ricci Leong: He is the former vice-chairman of professional development of Cloud CSA (HK & Macau Chapter) and has served on the CSA Cloud Incident Response Working Group. He is an active speaker at numerous security events, including CSA summits, in Hong Kong and throughout APAC, and a qualified Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) instructor and grandfathered to teach the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK).

Claudius Lam: Claudius Lam is the marketing manager for Trend Micro, responsible for addressing the security challenges of enterprises by connecting market problems with Trend Micro’s solution and service offerings. He served as the chairman of CSA’s Hong Kong & Macau Chapter from 2015 to 2020 and today hosts monthly networking sessions to build awareness of CSA among the local community.

Juan-Pablo Perez-Etchegoyen: Juan-Pablo Perez-Etchegoyen is the chief technology officer of Onapsis. He serves as co-chair of the CSA Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) working group. He leads the development of multiple documents and surveys to help organizations secure their ERP applications while migrating to the cloud. He is a sought-after industry speaker and holds his CCSP.

Shawn Harris: Shawn Harris is currently the managing principal security architect at Starbucks Coffee Co. His background includes engineering, architecture, and executive responsibilities. Shawn is presently co-chair of the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix working group, where he led efforts to develop the Cloud Control Matrix 4.0.

Paul Rich: Paul Rich is the executive director, data management and protection for JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he leads the strategy and implementation within the company for unstructured data protection both in the cloud and on-premises. He is the co-chair of the CSA Cloud Key Management Working Group, which he envisions as a means of hearing diverse perspectives on the use of cloud services and expectations for both data privacy and security.

Michael Roza: Michael Roza is a risk, audit, control, and compliance professional with 20-plus years of experience with organizations such as Bridgestone EMEA, Komatsu International, Mitsui Novus International, Johnson & Johnson Inc., and Baxter, Inc. Within CSA, he has served as lead author/contributor for 11 projects completed by CSA’s Internet of Things, Blockchain/Distributed Ledger, Top Threats, Cloud Control Matrix, and Software-Defined Perimeter working groups.

