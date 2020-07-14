Cyber Security Cloud announced that its proprietary deep learning-based attack detection AI engine “Cyneural” is now being used in its web security services such as the cloud-based WAF “Shadankun” and the service for automation of AWS WAF operations “WafCharm”. CSC has started to use Cyneural in its official services such as cloud-based WAF “Shadankun” and the service for automation of AWS WAF operations “WafCharm”. It now allows various types of individual data to be automatically grouped by similar data, and security analysts from Cyhorus, analyze and improve the WAF rules, including “Shadankun”.

Shadankun and WafCharm

Shadankun is a web security service that detects and blocks cyber-attacks on websites and web servers. CSC states that the cloud-based WAF detects general attacks as well as unknown attacks and false-positives at high speeds. WafCharm is a service for automation of AWS WAF operations. It uses AI and Big Data. The AI engine, WRAO automatically selects the most optimal WAF rules using machine learning, based on trillions of Big Data cultivated through Shadankun. It is available to over 1 million AWS users in over 190 countries.