The incident is possibly linked to an early December outage where lots of people experienced widespread internet outages.

Intrado devices have been compromised, and the attackers claim that they have obtained very specific personal documents such as driver’s licenses.

Intrado develops cloud-based technology to make it easier, more effective, and more efficient to deliver a service that connects many people and companies.

The Royal ransomware group has reportedly stolen some data from Intrado’s systems and is now threatening to publish it on their data leak site unless the company pays the ransom. Ransomware gangs use the fear of getting one’s information leaked to get people to negotiate deals.

It has been reported that while said gang hasn’t actually leaked any of the stolen data yet, they shared a large archive containing scans of very personal documents such as passports, driver’s licenses, and more as proof of the hacking.

Intrado said that it will provide an update as soon as the network issue is resolved. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) spokesperson Sarah Lovenheim says that the network outage is now addressed and that HHS is still investigating the root cause of the disruption.

Several hours ago, Intrado announced that while they have made significant progress restoring service across all platforms, they are still experiencing some issues. Customers report that they have received e-mails from the company filling them in on what has transpired.